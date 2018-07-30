According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the data center market in China is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 12% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for supercomputing is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Data Center Market in China 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the data center market in China into the following components:

IT Infrastructure

General construction

Power management systems

Cooling systems

Security solutions

Rack

DCIM

In 2017, the IT infrastructure segment accounted for 61.78% of the global market and is projected to decline to 59.90% by 2022, exhibiting almost -1.88% decrease in market share.

Data Center Market in China: Top emerging trend

Increasing investment in quantum computing is an emerging trend in the data center space. The focus on quantum computing is increasing due to the saturation of the capacity of the commercially available computers. The growing volume of data is increasing the need for efficient systems to resolve computational errors, which is critical to various industries. Quantum computers will be able to perform calculations much faster than modern supercomputers and have low power needs in the future. Furthermore, the increasing investments to commercialize quantum computers will increase the demand for data centers in China.

