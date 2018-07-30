According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the corporate training market in the US is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The structural changes in the manufacturing industry is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Corporate Training Market in the US 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the corporate training market in the US into the following products:

Technical courses

Non-technical courses

In 2017, the technical courses segment accounted for nearly 66% of the global market and is projected to decline to 64% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Corporate training market in the US: Emerging trend in the market expected to boost growth

Analytical applications of training data is an emerging trend in the corporate training space. The key objectives of the players in the market are to bridge skill gaps in the corporate sector at all levels and assist clients in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their business operations. As part of this endeavor and to strengthen their competitive advantage, players are focusing on improving the learning process, enhancing learning outcomes, providing personalized learning, creating curated content and strengthening formative assessments. These focus areas enhance their credibility and enable them to justify the cost of training to existing and potential clients.

