

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Libertarian-leaning Republican Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced Monday he has decided to support federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.



Paul previously described himself as 'honestly undecided' but said he decided to support Kavanaugh after meeting the judge and reviewing his record.



'No one will ever completely agree with a nominee (unless, of course, you are the nominee),' Paul said. 'Each nominee, however, must be judged on the totality of their views, character, and opinions.'



Paul noted he previously expressed concerns over Kavanaugh's record on warrantless bulk collection of data but said he now has hope the judge will be more open to a Fourth Amendment that protects digital records and property.



'Of course, my vote is not a single-issue vote, and much of my reading and conversation has been in trying to figure out exactly how good Judge Kavanaugh will be on other issues before the Court,' Paul said.



'My conversation with Judge Kavanaugh reinforces my belief that he will evaluate cases before the Supreme Court from a textual and originalist point of view,' he added. 'I believe he will carefully adhere to the Constitution and will take his job to protect individual liberty seriously.'



Despite initially wavering, Paul was always widely expected to come around to supporting Kavanaugh's nomination.



Democratic leaders are likely holding out more hope moderate Republican Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, will be convinced to vote against Kavanaugh.



A report from Politico describing the Democratic strategy to block Kavanaugh said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is urging vulnerable Democrats to keep any hint they might support the high court nominee to themselves.



Politico said Schumer is hoping to hold his caucus in line and force Republicans to reach the 50 votes needed to confirm Kavanaugh on their own.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



