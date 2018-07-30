

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite the dollar's decline against most major currencies, gold prices edged lower on Monday, extending weakness to a third straight session, as traders largely refrained from building up positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy review, due later this week.



The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. It is widely expected that the Fed will not hike interest rate on Wednesday, although many are of the view that a rate hike is imminent in September.



During the week, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England are also scheduled to announce their monetary policies. While Japan's monetary policy will be known tomorrow, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday.



The dollar weakened against most major currencies. The dollar index was last seen moving around 94.10, down 0.45 or 0.44%.



Gold futures for August were down marginally at $1,222.10 an ounce, while Gold futures for December, the most active contract, ended at $1,231.50 an ounce, losing $1.20 or slightly less than 0.1%.



Silver futures for September were up $0.042 or 0.27% at $15.535 an ounce, while Copper futures for September edged down $0.007 or 0.25% to $2.795 per pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX