US-Präsident Donald Trump ist zu einem Treffen mit Irans Präsident Rohani bereit. "Anytime they want. It's good for the country, good for them, good for us and good for the world. No preconditions. If they wanna meet, I'll meet", sagte Trump am Montagnachmittag (Ortszeit) in Washington bei einem Treffen mit Italiens Präsident Giuseppe Conte.

Trump hat bereits unter Beweis gestellt, solche Angebote wahr zu machen.

Am 12. Juni hatte er sich mit Nordkoreas Machthaber Kim Jong-un getroffen. Die Beziehung zwischen den USA und dem Iran ist ähnlich vereist: Trump hatte das Atomabkommen mit dem Iran aufgekündigt.