According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global health and wellness market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The growing urban population is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Health and Wellness Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global health and wellness market into the following products:

Health and wellness food

Wellness Tourism

Beauty and personal care products

Preventive and personalized health

Fitness equipment

In 2017, the health and wellness food segment accounted for 39.99% of the global market and is projected to reach 40.29% by 2022, exhibiting almost 0.30% increase in market share.

Global health and wellness market: Top emerging trend

Rising cases of mental illness is an emerging trend in the health and wellness space. Some common forms of mental illness include anxiety, depression, fear, insomnia, and stress. If not addressed in their early stages, these illnesses can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as diabetes, heart diseases, obesity, and cancer. Stress can be caused due to environmental pressures such as monetary problems, work, and societal expectations. It can lead to adverse effects on an individual's lifestyle and health. However, awareness about preventing these illnesses and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is increasing among the young generation. Moreover, to fight mental illness that takes a toll on a person's life government and other voluntary organizations are creating awareness about the identification and treatment of these illnesses. Therefore, measures such as this are not only expected to reduce the number of mental illness cases, but also boost the overall growth of the health and wellness industry.

