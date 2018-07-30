

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Monday reported first-half 2018 profit of €165 million or €0.13 per share down from €176 million or €0.14 per share last year.



EBIT for the period rose 35.8% to €492 million from €362 million last year. The increase in reflects the good performances of Universal Music Group and Canal+ Group as well as the consolidation of Havas.



Profit was hurt largely by increase in provision for income taxes, which includes €114 million resulting from the revaluation of the Spotify shares.



Adjusted profit was €393 million or €0.31 per share, up from €320 million or €0.26 per share last year.



Revenues for the first half rose 18.3% to €6,463 million from €5,462 million last year. At constant currency, revenues increased by 4.0%, driven by the growth of Universal Music Group and Canal+ Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX