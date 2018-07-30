According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the recreational vehicle (RV) market in North America is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The substantial cost savings by using RVs over conventional modes of vacation is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005716/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the recreational vehicle market in North America from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Recreational Vehicle Market in North America 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the recreational vehicle market in North America into the following geographical regions:

US

Rest of North America

In 2017, the US accounted for 91.07% of the global market and is projected to decline to 89.96% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1.11% decrease in market share.

Recreational vehicle market in North America: Top emerging trend

Installation of solar technology in RVs is an emerging trend in the recreational vehicle space. Conventionally, the engines of RVs or external generators were used to power electrical appliances fitted in RVs. But, these power sources were not economical and environment-friendly as they would require fossil fuels and contribute to air and noise pollution, thereby leading to additional costs. Hence, solar energy is a safe alternative to fossil fuels such as gasoline for the generation of electricity.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Recreational Vehicle Market in North America Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (US and rest of North America)

Market segmentation by RV type (towable RVs and motorized RVs)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Camping World Holdings, Forest River, Gulf Stream Coach, Northwood Manufacturing, REV Group, THOR INDUSTRIES, Winnebago Industries)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005716/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com