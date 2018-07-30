According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global still images market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of new business models is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005719/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global still images market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Still Images Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global still images market into the following geographies:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In 2017, the Americas accounted for 51% of the global market and is projected to exhibit a decrease in market share by 2022.

Global still images market: Top emerging trend in the market

Growing concern for authenticity is an emerging trend in the still images space. Visual content helps create the perception of a particular product or brand. Millennials are more concerned with brands than the previous generations. Thus, meaningful stories in visual content are developed to gain their attention toward a brand or product. This has increased the demand for realistic photographs that are better, genuine, and are highly relevant to the viewers. To add value to any brand, efforts for brand communication are imperative. This has compelled players to focus on meeting the rising demand for images by offering candid, raw images captured in natural light with minimal editing. Over the years, this use of authentic images has increased in social marketing.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Still Images Market Overviews

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Adobe, Dreamstime, Getty Images, Inmagine Group, and Shutterstock)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005719/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com