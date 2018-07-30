

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending last Friday's trading modestly higher, treasuries moved back to the downside during the trading session on Monday.



Bond prices climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.5 basis points to 2.975 percent.



The modest pullback by treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday as well as announcements by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but traders are likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The release of the monthly jobs report on Friday along with the release of some other key economic data in the coming days also kept some traders on the sidelines.



In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing a much bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in the month of June.



NAR said its pending home sales index climbed by 0.9 percent to 106.9 in June after falling by 0.5 percent to 105.9 in May. Economists had expected pending home sales to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Despite the much bigger than expected increase, pending home sales in June were down by 2.5 percent compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting the sixth straight year-over-year decrease.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of Japan as well as U.S. reports on personal income and spending and consumer confidence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX