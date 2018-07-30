

ROME (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump indicated Monday he is willing to meet with Iran's leadership 'anytime they want' with no preconditions.



Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a press conference, Trump stated he is willing to meet with anybody.



'Especially when you're talking about potentials of war and death and famine and lots of other things, you meet,' Trump declared. 'There's nothing wrong with meeting.'



'I believe in meeting,' he added. 'I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet.'



Trump cited his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June as well as his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he described as 'great.'



The president said Iran's leaders will 'probably end up wanting to meet' but noted he does not know if they're ready yet.



'I'm ready to meet anytime they want to,' Trump said. 'And I don't do that from strength or from weakness. I think it's an appropriate thing to do.'



Meanwhile, Trump continued his criticism of the nuclear deal former President Barack Obama's negotiated with Iran, which he called 'ridiculous' and a 'waste of paper.'



