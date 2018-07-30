Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) today reported second quarter 2018 net income of $69.9 million, or $1.70 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $245.7 million, or $5.95 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2017. After-tax operating income1 was $40.4 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018, compared to after-tax operating income¹ of $233.7 million, or $5.66 per diluted common share, for the same period last year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net income was $280.2 million, or $6.81 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $537.3 million, or $13.02 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2017. After-tax operating income¹ was $260.1 million, or $6.32 per diluted common share, compared to after-tax operating income¹ of $500.8 million or $12.13 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2017.

Commenting on the Company's results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic J. Addesso said, "Everest generated an annualized, net income return on equity of 7%, despite the previously announced charge for net reserve adjustments. The underlying results were quite strong with an attritional combined ratio of 85.3% year to date. We continue to see positive momentum across the underwriting operations, with profitable growth opportunities materializing for both our insurance and reinsurance segments."

Effective this year, the Company changed its reporting of operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure. Historically operating income represented net income, excluding realized capital gains and losses and the tax impact related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017. Starting in first quarter 2018, the Company further adjusted operating income to exclude foreign exchange gains and losses as it believes the impact of foreign currency movements on income is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in a particular period.

Operating highlights for the second quarter of 2018 included the following:

Gross written premiums for the quarter were $2.1 billion, an increase of 29% compared to the second quarter of 2017. Worldwide reinsurance premiums were up 38% to $1.4 billion, with growth across each segment primarily driven by increased casualty and property pro-rata premium, rate improvement, increased shares on existing business and profitable new opportunities. Direct insurance premiums were up 13%, from second quarter 2017, to $645.9 million, continuing with the growth trends noted in recent years.

The combined ratio was 105.1% for the quarter compared to 90.5% in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums and the favorable prior period loss development, the current quarter attritional combined ratio was 83.5% compared to 86.7% in the same period last year.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, amounted to $464.8 million in the quarter, with $399.8 million primarily related to the 2017 storm events and $65.0 million of current year catastrophe losses from Cyclone Mekunu in Oman and Yemen and late winter storms in the United States.

Net investment income increased 5% for the quarter to $141.3 million.

Net after-tax realized gains amounted to $10.5 million and net after-tax unrealized capital losses were $41.5 million, for the quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $132.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $634.4 million for the same period in 2017.

During the second quarter, the Company purchased 112,747 shares at a total cost of $25.3 million. The repurchases were made pursuant to a share repurchase authorization, provided by the Company's Board of Directors, under which there remains 1.7 million shares available.

Shareholders' equity ended the quarter at $8.2 billion compared to $8.4 billion at year end 2017. Book value per share was down from $204.95 at December 31, 2017 to $201.70 at June 30, 2018.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company that operates through the following subsidiaries: Everest Reinsurance Company provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in both the U.S. and international markets. Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd., including through its branch in the United Kingdom, provides reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets and reinsurance to life insurers. Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), dac, provides reinsurance to non-life insurers in Europe. Everest Insurance refers to the primary insurance operations of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies which offer property, casualty and specialty lines insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis in the U.S. and internationally. The Company also operates within the Lloyd's insurance market through Syndicate 2786. In addition, through Mt. Logan Re, Ltd., the Company manages segregated accounts, capitalized by the Company and third party investors that provide reinsurance for property catastrophe risks. Additional information on Everest Re Group companies can be found at the Group's web site at www.everestregroup.com.

A conference call discussing the second quarter results will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2018. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site or at www.streetevents.com.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestregroup.com in the "Financial Reports" section of the "Investor Center". The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

___________________________

1The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses), after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Per Diluted Per Per Diluted Common Common Common Common Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) 69,895 1.70 245,674 5.95 280,213 6.81 537,317 13.02 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) 10,519 0.26 18,224 0.44 (8,836 (0.21 50,334 1.22 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) 19,026 0.46 (6,267 (0.15 28,959 0.70 (13,825 (0.33 Impact of TCJA enactment After-tax operating income (loss) 40,350 0.98 233,717 5.66 260,090 6.32 500,808 12.13 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business, and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

2Adjusted shareholders' equity excludes net after-tax unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of investments

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 1,729,818 1,369,681 3,349,245 2,681,778 Net investment income 141,322 134,508 279,616 256,797 Net realized capital gains (losses): Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities (888 (2,475 (958 (3,703 Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities transferred to other comprehensive income (loss) Other net realized capital gains (losses) 16,664 27,743 (8,167 81,699 Total net realized capital gains (losses) 15,776 25,268 (9,125 77,996 Net derivative gain (loss) 2,987 766 3,260 3,396 Other income (expense) 3,036 388 15,100 (4,578 Total revenues 1,892,939 1,530,611 3,638,096 3,015,389 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,341,314 861,275 2,398,491 1,632,063 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 383,402 299,956 741,041 582,225 Other underwriting expenses 93,099 78,869 189,383 154,756 Corporate expenses 6,633 6,919 15,629 15,376 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 7,728 8,059 15,146 17,023 Total claims and expenses 1,832,176 1,255,078 3,359,690 2,401,443 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 60,763 275,533 278,406 613,946 Income tax expense (benefit) (9,132 29,859 (1,807 76,629 NET INCOME (LOSS) 69,895 245,674 280,213 537,317 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period (41,776 4,868 (232,400 24,416 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 249 (8,993 (8,523 (11,192 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period (41,527 (4,125 (240,923 13,224 Foreign currency translation adjustments (63,652 35,667 (45,953 47,560 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1,815 2,004 3,630 4,008 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 1,815 2,004 3,630 4,008 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (103,364 33,546 (283,246 64,792 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (33,469 279,220 (3,033 602,109 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 1.71 5.98 6.85 13.10 Diluted 1.70 5.95 6.81 13.02 Dividends declared 1.30 1.25 2.60 2.50

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2018 2017 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 14,242,890 14,756,834 (amortized cost: 2018, $14,435,792; 2017, $14,689,598) Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value 3,192 Equity securities available for sale, at market value (cost: 2018, $0; 2017, $130,287) 129,530 Equity securities available for sale, at fair value 1,220,770 963,572 Short-term investments 293,191 509,682 Other invested assets (cost: 2018, $1,826,148; 2017, $1,628,753) 1,826,148 1,631,850 Cash 619,493 635,067 Total investments and cash 18,205,684 18,626,535 Accrued investment income 98,585 97,704 Premiums receivable 1,961,388 1,844,881 Reinsurance receivables 1,779,581 1,348,226 Funds held by reinsureds 368,680 292,927 Deferred acquisition costs 418,167 411,587 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 368,665 288,211 Income taxes 280,696 299,438 Other assets 404,439 382,283 TOTAL ASSETS 23,885,885 23,591,792 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 12,043,334 11,884,321 Future policy benefit reserve 48,845 51,014 Unearned premium reserve 2,141,399 2,000,556 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 17,087 18,030 Other net payable to reinsurers 312,474 218,017 4.868% Senior notes due 6/1/2044 396,894 396,834 6.6% Long term notes due 5/1/2067 236,610 236,561 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 3,010 2,727 Equity index put option liability 9,218 12,477 Unsettled securities payable 54,563 38,743 Other liabilities 381,102 363,280 Total liabilities 15,644,536 15,222,560 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2018) 69,181 and (2017) 69,044 outstanding before treasury shares 692 691 Additional paid-in capital 2,172,701 2,165,768 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of ($15,938) at 2018 and $9,356 at 2017 (445,338 (160,891 Treasury shares, at cost; 28,321 shares (2018) and 28,208 shares (2017) (3,347,548 (3,322,244 Retained earnings 9,860,842 9,685,908 Total shareholders' equity 8,241,349 8,369,232 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 23,885,885 23,591,792

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 280,213 537,317 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (126,355 (337,069 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (77,794 (7,980 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables (467,011 8,270 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 43,516 18,362 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (86,044 (87,091 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 223,202 97,493 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (2,169 (836 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 151,528 161,009 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 101,970 65,929 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 162,073 288,557 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (45,898 (31,032 Distribution of limited partnership income 42,269 22,992 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (111,220 (61,763 Non-cash compensation expense 17,566 15,725 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 17,677 22,475 Net realized capital (gains) losses 9,125 (77,996 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 132,648 634,362 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value 1,099,762 1,145,162 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value 1,225,373 991,209 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value 1,065 Proceeds from equity securities sold available for sale, at market value 18,802 Proceeds from equity securities sold available for sale, at fair value 576,382 258,226 Distributions from other invested assets 2,978,865 2,476,399 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value (2,163,331 (2,880,188 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at fair value (4,381 Cost of equity securities acquired available for sale, at market value (2,610 Cost of equity securities acquired available for sale, at fair value (722,797 (258,543 Cost of other invested assets acquired (3,168,655 (2,431,281 Net change in short-term investments 213,242 105,566 Net change in unsettled securities transactions (33,351 47,800 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,174 (529,458 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (9,431 (5,847 Purchase of treasury shares (25,304 Dividends paid to shareholders (106,480 (102,585 Cost of shares withheld for taxes on settlements of share-based compensation awards (14,859 (12,407 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (156,074 (120,839 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 5,678 3,218 Net increase (decrease) in cash (15,574 (12,717 Cash, beginning of period 635,067 481,922 Cash, end of period 619,493 469,205 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) (44,151 57,772 Interest paid 14,754 17,818

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005750/en/

Contacts:

Everest Global Services, Inc.

Craig Howie, 908-604-3169

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer