Adweek Announces Actor, Comedian and Entrepreneur Kevin Hart to Keynote Opening Night of Brandweek Summit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Actor, comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart is set to headline the opening night of the inaugural Brandweek summit, kicking off three days of enlightenment, inspiration, entertainment
"I'm honored to keynote the first-ever Brandweek," says Hart. "From connecting with my 100 million social media followers each day to launching the Laugh Out Loud network with Lionsgate, which has created some of the most viral brand campaigns on the internet, I understand the value of building a strong brand. I look forward to discussing how to disrupt the marketplace and bring the next wave of innovation."
In addition to Hart, Adweek is also excited to announce an expanded roster of brand leaders who will contribute their insights to the conversation at Brandweek. The full speaker lineup to date includes:
- Glen Hartman, Head of Accenture Interactive, North America
- Jeanine D. Liburd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, BET Networks
- Frank Cooper III, Senior Managing Director and Global CMO, BlackRock
- Alexandra Williamson, Chief Brand Officer, Bumble
- Jeff Brooks, CMO, Casper
- Michael Dubin, Founder
andCEO, Dollar Shave Club
- Nicholas Horbaczewski, CEO
andFounder, Drone Racing League
- Marci McCue, Founding Team Member and CMO, Flipboard
- Jonnie Cahill, CMO, Heineken USA
- Babs Rangaiah, Executive Partner, Global Marketing, IBM iX
- Jen Sey, CMO, Global Brands, Levi Strauss & Co.
- Cheryl Kaplan, Co-founder
andPresident, M.Gemi
- Lee Nadler, Lead, Urban Growth
andTransformation, Mini USA
- Heidi Browning, EVP, CMO, NHL
- Lee Applbaum, Global CMO, Patrón Spirits
- Rick Gomez, CMO, Target
- Tony Robbins, Investor, Entrepreneur and N.Y. Times Best-selling Author
- Jay Tucker, Executive Director, Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment
andSports (MEMES), UCLA
- Debra Langford, Assistant Dean, Diversity and Inclusion, USC Marshall School of Business
Additional speakers and event details will be released soon.
The Brandweek curriculum is designed to foster collaborative discussion, with no panels and no sales pitches. Instead, attendees will collaborate to problem-solve in response to challenges issued by CMOs across key topics including:
- The role of brands in society
- Digital commerce for brands
- Emerging technology
- Culture and talent
Between ideation sessions, guests will enjoy keynote addresses, fireside chats
A limited quantity of tickets for Brandweek
