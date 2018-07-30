

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $26.14 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $24.44 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $191.31 million from $194.89 million last year.



NutriSystem Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $26.14 Mln. vs. $24.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $191.31 Mln vs. $194.89 Mln last year.



