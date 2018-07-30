

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $36.4 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $9.9 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Athenahealth, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.6 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $323.3 million from $301.1 million last year.



Athenahealth, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $44.6 Mln. vs. $20.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q2): $323.3 Mln vs. $301.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1335 - $1365 Mln



