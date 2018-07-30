

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $209 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $128 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.4% to $830 million from $662 million last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $212 Mln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.43 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $830 Mln vs. $662 Mln last year.



