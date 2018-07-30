

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $20.87 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $22.79 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $70.27 million



TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $20.87 Mln. vs. $22.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q3): $70.27 Mln vs. $70.27 Mln last year.



