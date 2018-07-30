

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $349 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $256 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $348 million or $2.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $1.07 billion from $0.94 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $348 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.22 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q4): $1.07 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.



