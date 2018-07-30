

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nutrisystem, Inc. (NTRI) announced, for full year 2018, revenue is expected to be in the range of $693 to $708 million, net income between $62.4 and $65.5 million compared to the previous range of $61.8 to $64.8 million, income per common share between $2.07 and $2.17 compared to the previous range of $2.04 to $2.14, and adjusted EBITDA between $106.5 and $110.5 million.



For the third quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of $162 to $167 million, net income between $14.9 and $16.5 million, income per common share between $0.50 and $0.55, and adjusted EBITDA between $25.5 and $27.5 million.



For the second-quarter, income per common share was $0.87 compared to $0.80, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.0 million compared to $42.5 million. Revenue was $191.3 million compared to $194.9 million.



Dawn Zier, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'We're pleased to have exceeded second quarter guidance. Our multi-brand strategy, supported by two highly recognized names in the health and wellness industry, is working well and provides a strong, scalable platform for future growth.'



