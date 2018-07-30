

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $285.5 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $245.1 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $287.6 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $2.89 billion from $2.82 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $287.6 Mln. vs. $240.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q2): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.



