

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $103.2 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $68.5 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $82.4 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $796.1 million from $773.2 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $82.4 Mln. vs. $67.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $796.1 Mln vs. $773.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.72 to $1.90 Full year revenue guidance:



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX