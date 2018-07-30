

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $254.66 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $165.22 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AvalonBay Communities reported adjusted earnings of $307.62 million or $2.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $307.62 Mln. vs. $288.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.23 vs. $2.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.22 - $2.28 Full year EPS guidance: $8.87 - $9.07



