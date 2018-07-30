

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $19.63 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $9.23 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, UDR, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.13 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $259.74 million from $247.98 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $133.13 Mln. vs. $128.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $259.74 Mln vs. $247.98 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 to $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $1.78 to $1.81



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX