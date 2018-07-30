

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $19.25 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $11.91 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $221.96 million from $201.18 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $221.96 Mln vs. $201.18 Mln last year.



