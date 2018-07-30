

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $111.53 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $115.97 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $69.65 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $541.82 million from $511.09 million last year.



Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $69.65 Mln. vs. $67.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $541.82 Mln vs. $511.09 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX