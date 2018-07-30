Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2018) - Nurcapital Corporation Ltd. (TSXV: NCL.P) ("Nurcapital" or the "Company") today announced that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to transfer its listing to the NEX board of the Exchange, effective at the opening of markets on July 31, 2018 under the ticker symbol "NCL.H". In connection with its transfer to the NEX, Nurcapital cancelled 525,000 seed shares purchased by non-arm's length parties for less than $0.20 per seed share, as approved by Nurcapital's shareholders at its annual and special meeting held on May 4, 2018. Further to the Exchange bulletin dated February 7, 2018, trading in the common shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Nurcapital will continue to pursue and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible. Nurcapital cannot offer any assurances that a qualifying transaction will be completed.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nurcapital is a capital pool company listed on the Exchange. Nurcapital was established pursuant to the CPC Policy which permits an initial public offering and an Exchange listing by a newly created company that has no assets, other than cash, and has not commenced commercial operations. The principal business of Nurcapital has been the identification and evaluation of assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

