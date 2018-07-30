The news that really matters but hardly anyone talks about. That's what InvestingHaven is keen on bringing. One such example is India's stock market. The Nifty 50 Index today hit all-time highs. It is one of the few countries in the world that has an index hitting all-time highs. This is exactly in line with our previous forecasts. InvestingHaven readers saw this coming a very long time ago, this is why. India Stock Market: Bullish Flag In 2018 Suggests India Bull Market To Resume (April 2018) India Stock Market Corrected Sharply But Still Bullish (February 2018) India Stock Market Outlook For ...

