HONG KONG, July 31, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - User-centric digital identity verification platform Blockpass has announced an investment in partner Holdex and the offering of a production ready premium compliant ICO platform. The fully integrated, cloud-based platform will aid ICOs, Token Resellers and Token Distributors in ensuring seamless compliant interactions with investors.Blockpass offers shared regulatory compliance services for humans, companies, objects and devices. As an identity system that supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), Blockpass will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between multiple entities.Holdex strives to make ICOs easy and affordable by building reliable, flexible and user friendly tools to support crypto crowdfunding campaigns. In doing so, Holdex ensures that campaigns will be the most secure and compliant by providing ICOs with top KYC and AML checks and reports.By integrating Blockpass' seamless KYC verification process into the Holdex platform, the partnership allows for a premium, painless investor registration and due-diligence process. Blockpass will work with Holdex exclusively to launch the new cloud-based platform."This really is the next generation of ICO services," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "Partnering with Holdex to create this premium platform means that we can offer seamless and compliant onboarding, while ensuring that our partners have the best possible experience in setting up their token events.""We just couldn't miss this strategic investment opportunity, as Holdex and Blockpass' visions correlate," said Vadim Zolotokrylin, Holdex CEO, CTO and Co-Founder. "For Holdex, having Blockpass as not just a provider, but as a deeply integrated partner on both a technology and corporate level means creating a superpower when we are talking about compliance. I am confident that this strategic deal will be the start of a new exciting chapter for Holdex platform and its customers."Blockpass also recently launched its own Initial Token Distribution event, which will run from 31 May to 30 November, with 250 million PASS Tokens available. PASS Tokens act as discount vouchers for Blockpass' service offering, while growing the Blockpass customer base as the first "KYC Token" available on the market. The Blockpass Airdrop will be open for registration through partner Infinito Wallet until 12 August 2018, with 2 million PASS Tokens available.Blockpass has announced a number of key collaborations recently, most notably with Edinburgh Napier University for the creation of the pioneering new blockchain research laboratory, the Blockpass Identity Lab. With five fully funded Studentships and led by Professor Bill Buchanan, the Blockpass Identity Lab will focus on the creation of world-leading knowledge and innovation around citizen-focused systems which enshrine the right to privacy.PASS tokens are being sold to interested investors through a number of official token resellers . Official PASS token distributors include Blockrise (https://tokensale.blockrise.com), Insignal Services (https://insignalservices.co.uk), and Corematrix (https://blockpass.corematrix.co.uk).PASS tokens are officially listing on a growing number of exchanges starting in the last two weeks of July. These exchanges include Lykke, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Cryptopia.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.About HoldexHoldex platform (https://holdex.io) enables ICO campaign setup without you having to code a single line or maintain the infrastructure. Our solution covers and supports the whole process from whitelisting, promo and referral campaign management to issuing and distributing your tokens.