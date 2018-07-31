sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 589 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,52 Euro		-0,63
-1,57 %
WKN: A1C9KC ISIN: JP3188220002 Ticker-Symbol: OS1 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
OTSUKA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OTSUKA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,201
40,33
30.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OTSUKA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD
OTSUKA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OTSUKA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD39,52-1,57 %