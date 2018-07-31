

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Potlatch Corp. (PCH) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $46.1 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $24.3 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Potlatch Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $47.2 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.3% to $268.2 million from $163.2 million last year.



Potlatch Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $47.2 Mln. vs. $22.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $268.2 Mln vs. $163.2 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX