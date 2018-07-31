

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened further in July, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Tuesday with an index score of -10.



That missed forecasts for a reading of -9, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



'In the medium term, and during the uncertainty in the run-up to the UK leaving the European Union in eight months, it is hard to forecast what kind of good news will change the numbers from negative to positive,' said Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX