

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in June, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.



That exceeded expectations for 2.3 percent and was up from 2.2 percent in May.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.62, topping forecasts for 1.60 - which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The number of employed persons in June was 66.87 million, an increase of 1.04 million or 1.6 percent on year. The number of unemployed persons in June was 1.68 million, a decrease of 240,000 or 12.5 percent on year.



