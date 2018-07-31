

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has fallen lower in four straight sessions, sliding almost 40 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,870-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, with continued weakness expected among technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the properties and oil companies, while the financials offered support.



For the day, the index fell 4.54 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 2,869.05 after trading between 2,850.30 and 2,896.01. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 22.29 points or 1.39 percent to end at 1,576.79.



Among the actives, Gemdale lost 0.44 percent, while China Vanke fell 0.60 percent, Poly Real Estate advanced 1.18 percent, Bank of China jumped 1.12 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.90 percent, China Merchants Bank spiked 1.85 percent, China Construction Bank climbed 1.46 percent, China Life added 0.38 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.30 percent, PetroChina gained 0.13 percent and China Shenhua Energy was up 0.16 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved mostly lower on Monday, with technology stocks extending last week's losses.



The Dow slid 144.23 points or 0.57 percent to 25,306.82, while the NASDAQ tumbled 107.42 points or 1.39 percent to 7,630.00 and the S&P 500 fell 16.22 points or 0.58 percent to 2,802.60.



The weakness on Wall Street came as tech stocks saw further downside, with Twitter (TWTR), Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) all moving sharply lower.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in June.



Overall trading activity was subdued as traders looked ahead to Wednesday's monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



Crude oil for September delivery spiked $1.44 to $70.13 a barrel due in part to concerns about looming sanctions on Iran.



Closer to home, China will see July results for the manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes later this morning. In June, the manufacturing index had a score of 51.5, while the non-manufacturing index was at 55.0 and the composite came in at 54.4.



