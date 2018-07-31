

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported a profit for the second-quarter that increased about 1.68 percent from last year. Revenue declined about 4.13 percent from last year, due to softer sales of smartphones and display panels, despite robust demand for memory chips. Net profit was little changed from a year earlier due to higher income tax.



Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the second quarter of 2018 rose 1.68 percent to 10.98 trillion Korean won from 10.80 trillion won last year.



Quarterly operating profit improved 5.71 percent to 14.87 trillion won from 14.07 trillion won in the previous year. The continued strength of the Company's memory business contributed to the higher operating profit.



Quarterly revenue declined 4.13 percent to 58.48 trillion won from a year earlier.



By business unit, the Semiconductor Business continued to deliver strong earnings, driven by demand for DRAM chips used in data centers and NAND flash memory for high-capacity storage, amid a softening of NAND prices. Samsung solidified its competitive positioning by focusing on value-added products, including 64GB and higher-density server DRAM based on the 1X nanometer technology and 128GB and higher for NAND mobile storage.



In the Display Business, the Company saw weak demand for flexible OLED panels in the second quarter while the shipment and price for LCD panels also fell.



Amid the stagnant high-end smartphone market, the IT & Mobile Communications Division reported a drop in earnings, both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, over slow sales of the Galaxy S9. The network business, however, achieved solid growth led by investments in LTE networks by key global customers.



Stronger sales of premium TVs such as the QLED models, helped by a major global soccer event, lifted profits from the Consumer Electronics Division, although the Digital Appliances Business saw earnings decline due to weak demand for air conditioners.



Looking ahead, Samsung expects sustained strength in the memory market and growing demand for flexible OLED panels to drive earnings higher in the second half.



The outlook for the memory chip business remains strong across all applications thanks to demand for server and PC memory as well as new mobile product launches.



The mobile market condition will likely remain challenging in the second half amid pricing competition and new product launches. The Company will respond through the early introduction of the Galaxy Note and competitive mid- and low-end models with new features. Earnings from the TV business will continue to improve as Samsung expands sales of new innovative premium models including QLED and 8K TVs.



Over the mid- and long-term, Samsung expects new opportunities in the component business from the ongoing transformation in the industry, led by the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G technologies.



The Semiconductor Business posted consolidated revenue of 21.99 trillion won and operating profit of 11.61 trillion won for the quarter. The memory business achieved strong results despite weak seasonality, as overall demand growth was solid, driven by servers for data centers.



The company expects revenue to exceed US$10 billion in 2018, following sales of US$9.8 billion in 2017, securing a strong second place in the foundry market.



Looking to the second half, the TV market is projected to grow YoY, especially in developed economies. Samsung will work to further improve profitability by focusing on sales of premium TVs and maximizing shipments during the year-end peak season.



