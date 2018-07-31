

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $38.47 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $37.01 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $57.44 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $608.48 million from $529.95 million last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $57.44 Mln. vs. $39.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $608.48 Mln vs. $529.95 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX