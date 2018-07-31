

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 rose to $38.47 million from $37.01 million in the previous year.



GAAP earnings per share amounted to $0.23, compared to $0.22 in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 42 percent to $0.34, from $0.24 in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



GAAP operating income reached $32 million, compared to $31 million in the same quarter a year ago. GAAP operating income was impacted by a $10 million restructuring charge related to the realignment of resources for growth. Non-GAAP operating income grew 41 percent to $61 million, compared to $43 million in the same quarter a year ago.



Quarterly sales were $608 million, up 15 percent in US dollars and 12 percent in constant currency, compared to the first-quarter of the prior year. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $586.73 million.



Logitech agreed to acquire Blue Microphones, based in Southern California, for approximately $117 million in cash, assuming breakeven net working capital at close. Blue Microphones is a leader in studio-quality microphones for professionals and consumers. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of August 2018, should contribute approximately one point of sales growth in Fiscal Year 2019.



Based on the strong performance in the first-quarter and the acquisition of Blue Microphones, Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2019 outlook to 9 to 11 percent sales growth in constant currency, up from its previous outlook of high single-digit sales growth in constant currency. The company also increased its non-GAAP operating income outlook for Fiscal Year 2019 to a range of $325 million to $335 million, up from its prior range of $310 million to $320 million in non-GAAP operating income.



