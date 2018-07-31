

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Tuesday from the previous session, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street.



Investors are also cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day amid speculation the central bank could tweak its massive asset-purchase program. However, the market has pared initial losses and is now modestly lower.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 59.31 points or 0.26 percent to 22,485.53, off a low of 22,352.21 earlier. Japanese shares closed lower on Monday.



The major exporters are mixed, as the yen edged higher ahead of the BOJ decision. Canon is losing 0.5 percent and Sony is down 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.3 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is declining more than 1 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is declining 0.7 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining more than 7 percent, while Screen Holdings and Toho Zinc are rising almost 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Tokyo Gas is losing almost 4 percent, Hitachi Construction Machinery is lower by more than 3 percent and Ajinomoto Co. is down almost 3 percent.



In economic news, Japan will also see June figures for industrial production, unemployment, construction orders and housing starts - plus July results for its consumer confidence index.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday as tech stocks saw further downside, with Twitter, Netflix, Facebook and Amazon all moving sharply lower. Meanwhile, overall trading activity was somewhat subdued as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Nasdaq tumbled 107.42 points or 1.4 percent to 7,630.00, the Dow slid 144.23 points or 0.6 percent to 25,306.82 and the S&P 500 fell 16.22 points or 0.6 percent to 2,802.60.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index dropped by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose on Monday, partly due to concerns about looming sanctions on Iran. WTI crude for September delivery gained $1.44 or 2.1 percent to $70.13 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



