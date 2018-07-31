

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS.A, CBS) said Monday that its Board is in the process of selecting outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation. No other action was taken on this matter at today's board meeting.



In addition, the Board determined to postpone the company's 2018 annual meeting of stockholders that was previously scheduled to be held on August 10, 2018. The Board will determine a new record date for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders and will publicly disclose the new date, time and location.



At the same time, the Board approved a quarterly dividend on the Company's stock of $.18 per share. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2018.



The investigation is in response to a New Yorker article published Friday, in which six women who had professional dealings with CBS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves between the 1980s and late 2000s claimed he sexually harassed them.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX