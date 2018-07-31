

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) is exploring to sell up to 50% of Universal Music Group's share capital. vendi said it would look for one or more strategic buyers for the Universal stake.



The French media conglomerate said it would hire banks soon to assist in the sales process it plans to kick off in the fall and aim to complete it within 18 months.



Vivendi said is confident in its outlook for the second half of 2018. In particular, Canal+ Group confirms that its target EBITA before restructuring charges could reach close to 450 million euros in 2018. In addition, Havas expects better organic growth of net revenues for the second half of 2018, thanks to major account wins in the first half of the year.



