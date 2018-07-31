

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday with modest losses following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid weakness in tech stocks. Investors are cautious as they look ahead to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day amid speculation the central bank could tweak its massive asset-purchase program. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision is due on Wednesday.



The Australian market is edging lower after opening higher despite the weak cues from Wall Street. Investors are cautious as they look ahead to monetary policy decisions from major central banks this week.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 4.40 points or 0.07 percent to 6,274.00, after rising to a high of 6,298.60 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 8.20 points or 0.13 percent to 6,360.60.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.4 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.6 percent.



Gold miners are also higher despite gold prices edging lower. Evolution Mining is up 0.5 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.6 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices rebounded overnight. Woodside Petroleum is higher by almost 1 percent and Oil Search is rising 0.3 percent, while Santos is down 0.3 percent.



Origin Energy reported a 4 percent increase in production for the June quarter, while revenues grew 23 percent. The company's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac - are advancing in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.



In economic news, Australia will release June numbers for building approvals and private sector credit today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7410, up from $0.7393 on Monday.



The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street.



Investors are cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day. However, the market has pared initial losses and is now modestly lower.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 59.31 points or 0.26 percent to 22,485.53, off a low of 22,352.21 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed, as the yen edged higher ahead of the BOJ decision. Canon is losing 0.5 percent and Sony is down 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.3 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is declining more than 1 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is declining 0.7 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining more than 7 percent, while Screen Holdings and Toho Zinc are rising almost 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Tokyo Gas is losing almost 4 percent, Hitachi Construction Machinery is lower by more than 3 percent and Ajinomoto Co. is down almost 3 percent.



In economic news, Japan will also see June figures for industrial production, unemployment, construction orders and housing starts - plus July results for its consumer confidence index.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia is down 1 percent, while Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong are all modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday as tech stocks saw further downside, with Twitter, Netflix, Facebook and Amazon all moving sharply lower. Meanwhile, overall trading activity was somewhat subdued as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Nasdaq tumbled 107.42 points or 1.4 percent to 7,630.00, the Dow slid 144.23 points or 0.6 percent to 25,306.82 and the S&P 500 fell 16.22 points or 0.6 percent to 2,802.60.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index dropped by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose on Monday, partly due to concerns about looming sanctions on Iran. WTI crude for September delivery gained $1.44 or 2.1 percent to $70.13 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



