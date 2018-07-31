

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at -0.1 percent and maintained the purchase of government bonds so that the 10-year JGB yeild remains at zero percent. The bank said the purchase of government bonds would continue at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



After the decision, the yen dropped against its major rivals.



The yen was trading at 111.34 against the greenback, 112.61 against the franc, 130.21 against the euro and 146.04 against the pound around 12:09 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX