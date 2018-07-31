

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in July, according to an official survey from the National Bureau of Statistics.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index slid to 51.2 from 51.5 a month ago. The score was forecast to ease marginally to 51.3. Nonetheless, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Production as well as new orders expanded at slower pace compared to June. Meanwhile, the employment sub-index moved into negative territory, at 49.2.



At the same time, the non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 54.0 from 55 in June. The expected score was 54.9.



