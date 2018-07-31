

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax was $2.346 billion, 34% higher than last year's $1.75 billion.



Basic earnings per share increased to 44.9 cents from 34.4 cents a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was $2.356 billion, compared to $1.92 billion last year, with broad-based improvement by client segment and region.



Operating income grew 6 percent to $7.63 billion from $7.22 billion a year ago. The growth was in line with medium-term guidance of 5-7% CAGR.



Net interest income increased 10% and the net interest margin improved 4 basis points to 1.59%.



Further, the company resumed interim dividend at 6 cents per share reflecting improved financial performance and strong capital.



Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Income from key areas of focus continues to grow strongly, we are investing in exciting new initiatives, and our strengthened risk discipline is paying off. Our return on equity improved to 6.7 per cent as a result, reinforcing our confidence that we will exceed 8 per cent in the medium term and underpinning the Board's decision to resume the interim dividend.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX