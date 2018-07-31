

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported that its profit for the second-quarter increased by 8% to 429 million euros from 397 million euros in the prior year. The Group share consequently improved significantly by 11% to 398 million euros from 358 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share rose to 2.01 euros from 1.80 euros in the previous year.



Group revenue rose by 4% in the second quarter to 4.8 billion euros from the previous year's 4.6 billion euros. Negative currency effects of 226 million euros had an adverse impact on revenue. Adjusted for currency and consolidation effects, revenue increased by 9% due to sales volume growth in all business lines and successful price increases.



Result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation decreased by 3% to 936 million euros from 964 million euros in the prior year. After depreciation and amortisation, the result from current operations fell to 663 million euro from 683 million euro in the prior year. Adjusted for currency and consolidation effects, result from current operations before and after depreciation increased by 3% and 5%, respectively. A relatively lower energy cost level in the same quarter of the previous year and further increases in coal and oil prices in the current year slowed down earnings growth.



The company expects the business development to further improve in the second half of the year and confirm its outlook for 2018.



In June, HeidelbergCement presented its Vision 2020, updating financial targets and strategic priorities for the three-year period from 2018 to 2020. The Group aims to increase free cash flow generation to around 6 billion euros in the three-year period. Net growth capex in this period should be limited to a maximum of 1 billion euros.



HeidelbergCement confirmed its progressive dividend strategy with a target pay-out ratio of around 40%. In parallel, the company plans to reduce its leverage to below 2.0x and/or net debt to below 7 billion euros, paving the way to achieve a solid BBB/Baa 2 rating. Following this announcement, rating agency Moody's upgraded the outlook of the HeidelbergCement rating from neutral to positive.



On the basis of these assumptions, the Managing Board remains committed to the goal for 2018 of increasing revenue moderately and result from current operations by a mid- to high-single digit percentage before exchange rate and consolidation effects, and of significantly improving the profit for the financial year.



