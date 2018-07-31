

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a lubricant producer, reported Tuesday that its first-half earnings after tax grew 4 percent to 140 million euros from last year's 134 million euros.



Earnings per ordinary share increased 5 percent to 1.00 euro from 0.95 euro last year. EBIT increased 2 percent to 193 million euros.



Sales revenues grew 5% to 1.31 billion euros from 1.25 billion euros a year ago. The organic growth amounted to 10%.



All regions contributed, especially Asia-Pacific, Africa. Over the course of the year, negative currency effects caused by the strong euro weakened slightly and had an effect of negative 5%.



Further, the outlook for the entire year 2018 is reaffirmed. FUCHS PETROLUB still expects a sales growth of 3% to 6% and an increase in EBIT between 2% and 4%. In the subsequent quarters, the company expects the negative currency effects to weaken.



Although the economic environment is increasingly impacted by uncertainties in international trade, the company said it expects the growth in sales revenues and the increase in EBIT to continue.



