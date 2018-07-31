Fastned Revenue Grows 150%

AMSTERDAM, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Company behind European fast-charging network publishes half year results

In a Year on Year (YoY) comparison with the first half year of 2017, Fastned's volume, revenues, and number of active customers have all shown strong growth in the first six months of 2018:

Revenue: € 467,770 (+150%)

Volume: 1.05 million kWh (+164%)

Active customers: 9,533 (+140%)

Highlights:

With volume growth of 166% Fastned outpaced FEV registrations (79% during the same period).

11 new stations were opened during the first 6 months of the year, bringing the total network up to 76 operational stations.

On top of that, Fastned added 175 kW (350 kW ready) fast chargers on 13 stations, with which electric drivers can charge even faster.

Fastned opened its first station in Germany along the A3 at Limburg an der Lahn.

along the A3 at Limburg an der Lahn. Fastned won a tender to build and operate two fast charging stations in the United Kingdom , in Newcastle and Sunderland .

, in and . Fastned signed an agreement with the real estate entity of Albert Heijn to offer fast charging at three of their supermarkets.

to offer fast charging at three of their supermarkets. Fastned implemented Autocharge, which allows registered users to simply plug in their car and charge.

Fastned received a subsidy of over €1.4 million from the Benefic program to assist in the development of fast charging stations in the Netherlands , Flanders and Brussels (announced in July 2018 ).

, Flanders and (announced in ). Fastned is assisted by investment bank Lincoln International to raise € 30 million of new capital via a private placement. The goal of this new capital raise is to build 80 to 100 new fast charging stations.

You can download the Fastned H1 2018 results and graphs here.

Note: figures presented in this half year update have not been audited. The audited annual results will be published in early 2019.

Background information about Fastned:

Fastned is building a European network of fast-charging stations where all electric cars can charge as fast as possible. The stations are located at high traffic locations along the highways and in cities. This will give electric cars the freedom to drive across Europe. As of today, Fastned has more than 75 stations operational in The Netherlands and Germany and is working on expanding its fast charging network to the rest of Europe. Fastned is preparing the construction of fast charging stations in Germany, The United Kingdom and Belgium. Fastned is listed on the Nxchange stock exchange.

Fastned is rolling out its network of fast charging stations in response to the rapidly increasing numbers of EVs in Europe. Car manufacturers are investing billions of Euros in the development of, and production capacity for, EVs. More and more EVs are hitting the roads, which drives the need for charging infrastructure. Fastned is responding to this development by building the service stations of the future. Co-founder and CEO Michiel Langezaal: "We are the Shell of the future, only our energy comes from the sun and the wind." For more information go to http://www.fastned.nl/en

