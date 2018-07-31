

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders surged 114 percent to 647 million Swiss francs from 303 million francs a year ago.



Income before taxes climbed 81 percent from last year to 1.05 billion francs.



Adjusted profit increased 88% year on year, driven by strong revenue growth of 7%, and continued positive operating leverage supported by strict cost discipline. Adjusted total operating expenses was down 5% year on year.



The company noted that the second quarter was a period of continued strong performance as it achieved its highest adjusted pre-tax income in the last 12 quarters and seventh consecutive quarter of year-on-year profit growth.



Net revenues grew to 5.60 billion francs from 5.21 billion francs a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company said the outlook for global economic growth in second half remains positive. However, geopolitical developments and growing tensions surrounding global trade, as well as the impact of monetary policy changes by central banks, are likely to trigger periods of heightened uncertainty through the remainder of 2018.



Tidjane Thiam, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse, said, 'For the remainder of 2018, we will continue to focus on growing our wealth management franchise and completing the last two quarters of our restructuring successfully. Looking to 2019 and beyond, we will continue to deliver improved profitability, higher returns and growing shareholder value.'



