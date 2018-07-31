

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported that its second-quarter Group net income after special items to shareholders increased by 45% (54% in constant currency) to 652 million euros from 450 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share after special items increased by 45% (54% in constant currency) to 1.18 euros from 0.81 euros.



Second-quarter Group net income to shareholders before special items increased by 3% (7% in constant currency) to 472 million euros from 459 million euros. Earnings per share increased by 3% (7% in constant currency) to 0.85 euros from 0.82 euros.



Group net income to shareholders before special items and before expenses for the further development of the biosimilars business increased by 9% (12% in constant currency) to 499 million euros from 459 million euros. Earnings per share before special items and before expenses for the further development of the biosimilars business increased by 9% (12% in constant currency) to 0.90 euros from 0.82 euros.



Group EBIT before special items decreased by 3% (increased 2% in constant currency) to 1.145 billion euros from 1.177 billion euros, last year. Group EBIT excluding expenses for the biosimilars business increased by 5% in constant currency.



Second-quarter Group sales were nearly unchanged (increased 5% in constant currency) at 8.38 billion euros from 8.53 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 4%. Acquisitions/divestitures contributed net 1% to growth.



Fresenius confirmed its guidance for 2018. Group sales are expected to increase by 5% to 8% in constant currency. Net income to shareholders before special items is expected to grow by 6% to 9% in constant currency. Excluding expenditures for the further development of the biosimilars business, net income to shareholders before special items is expected to grow by approximately 10% to 13% in constant currency.



