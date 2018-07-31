

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened unexpectedly in July, though slightly, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 43.5 in July from 43.7 in June. Meanwhile, the index was expected to improve to 47.8.



The sub-index for livelihood fell to 41.6 in July from 41.9 in the previous month. Similarly, the component index for employment decreased from 48.3 to 48.0.



The gauge measuring willingness to buy durable goods worsened to 42.2 from 42.9, while the index for income growth rose to 42.2 from 41.8.



The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on July 15.



