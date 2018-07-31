Syncona Limited

Total Voting Rights

31 July 2018

Pursuant to DTR 5.6.1 Syncona Limited (the "Company") announces that as at 31 July 2018 the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 661,201,473 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 661,201,473 ordinary shares.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries

Syncona Ltd

Annabel Clay

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7611 2031

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01481 745001

Copies of this press release and other corporate information can be found on the company website at:www.synconaltd.com

About Syncona:

Syncona is a leading FTSE250 healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science. Our vision is to deliver transformational treatments to patients in truly innovative areas of healthcare while generating superior returns for shareholders.

We seek to partner with the best, brightest and most ambitious minds in science to build globally competitive businesses.

We take a long-term view, underpinned by a deep pool of capital, and are established leaders in the development of genetic medicine, particularly gene and cell therapy. We focus on delivering dramatic efficacy for patients in areas of high unmet need.